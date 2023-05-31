“Turning a Frown Upside Down” Published 9:31 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By: Shannon Marshall

It is harder to frown than smile. Or I have heard it takes more muscles to frown than it

does to smile. Smiling is a lot more fun to do than frowning also. Turning a frown upside down

is what many wish they could do.

Philip left Jerusalem because of persecution. He went down to the city of Samaria and

preached the gospel to them. Acts 8: 8 describes the ministry of Philip in that city. The verse

reads, “And there was great joy in that city.” A lot of frowns were turned upside down in that

town. As we look at Philip’s ministry there, we can understand why there was great joy in that

city.

First, he brought hope to that city. How did he do that? He brought words of hope by

preaching the gospel. `The hopeless got hope. The helpless got help. The sick got healed. The

trapped got freedom. It doesn’t matter what a city has if the unloved are not being loved, the

unreached are not being reached, and the untold are not being told, the people will not have

true joy.

Second, he showed the way to that city. The way to where? The way to Jesus. The way

for which everyone is looking. We look for it in so many ways, like fortune and fame. A man in

Booneville, Mississippi while walking to a convenience store found the way to Jesus by hearing

Rick Gage over the loudspeakers of the stadium at Northwest Community College as Rick spoke

at a crusade. The man had spent most of his life in and out of prisons because of drugs. Joy

came to that man when he found the way.

Third, He brought Joy with him. The joy of the Lord is our strength. Serve your town with

joy. Ask Jesus to give you joy back if you have lost your joy. May there be great joy in our towns.