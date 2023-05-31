“Thunder in the Pearl”

Published 10:37 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Special to the Item

Ride on down and take the bull by the horns. It’s Pearl River County’s 15th annual Professional Rodeo. Any and all who are interested to come and watch, listen up!

This two-day event will take place at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds at 124 Rodeo Street in Poplarville, MS; Friday, June 9th starting at 8 pm, and Saturday, June 10th beginning at 8 pm. Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults- $10.00

Students (6-12)- $5.00

Children under 5- FREE.

