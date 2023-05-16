Tee Off at Millbrook Country Club: Picayune Chamber Golf Tournament Published 11:07 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Get ready everyone! Picayune Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Chamber Golf Tournament July 14, 2023 starting at 10am; registration starting at 8am. The event will be held at the Millbrook Country Club at 600 Golf Course Dr. Picayune, MS. The event is being sponsored by Free LLC Construction and DIY Cabinets and Granite. For any information, or to register, contact the office at (601)798-3211 or email at courtneymartinchamber@gmail.com.

Registration will include your round of golf, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch and afternoon meal. There will also be cash prizes for first, second and third place winners, and amazing giveaways. For teams of three, the price is $225 and for individual players, the price is $75.

All proceeds will fund the scholarships that are given each year to the chosen scholars at Picayune and Pear River County High Schools. This year, 3 students from each school will receive a $1,250 scholarship.