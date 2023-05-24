Taylor Thames Joins 2023 Signing Class Published 10:46 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State soccer head coach James Armstrong announced the signing of Taylor Thames to his Bulldog squad as part of the 2023 signing class.

Thames is transferring to Mississippi State from Cal State Northridge. She will have one year of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer.

Taylor Thames | 5-6 | Goalkeeper | San Gabriel, Calif. | Gabrielino HS | Cal State Northridge

Get To Know Taylor

Taylor Thames was a two-sport athlete at Cal State Northridge, competing in soccer and track. While playing for the Matadors, Thames made 16 career appearances in goal, earning six wins, three of which were shutout victories and one tie. She has 95 career saves and has a 2.2 goals-against average.

The 2022 season saw Thames set career-highs in appearances (eight), matches started (8) and saves (60). She also played a career-best 720 minutes this past season. During the 2019 campaign, Thames earned an incredible 0.29 goals against average with a save percentage of 93% across four matches played. That season she went 3-0 in net, holding all three opponents scoreless.

Thames spent two seasons on the CSUN track team, competing primarily in sprint races, with the 100-meter and 200-meter races being her specialty. She earned a career-best time of 12.83 seconds in the 100-meter race on April 30, 2021. Her career-best time in the 200-meter was 27.75 seconds on April 10, 2021.

Armstrong on Thames

“We are very excited to add Taylor to our goalkeeper group. She has an outstanding character and is a very explosive goalie. I am confident she will add to our team both on and off the field.”

2023 Signing Class

Katelyn Carroll

Kaylie Smith

Kelsey Clay

McKinnan Braswell

Morgan English

Ilana Izquierdo

Aitana Martinez-Montoya

Sutton Webb

Megan Day

Ruthny Mathurin

Taylor Thames

Note: Except for Day, Mathurin and Thames who signed in the spring, the entire 2023 signing class enrolled in spring classes at Mississippi State.

