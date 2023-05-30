Surprise Party for Retiring Police Officer After 34 Years of Public Service Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

After 11 years of working in the Picayune Police Department and a combined 34 years in Public Service, Stacey Dantzler called it quits. Dantzler is officially retired and received a surprise retirement party.

Before working with the Picayune, Dantzler worked for Hinds County n Jackson Mississippi. She was surprised on May 30, at City Hall by family, friends, and co-workers, and was presented the Retirement Award by Police Chief Joe Quave.

Dantzler was in awe of the surprise as you can see in the video above.

When asked what she’ll miss most about working in the Department, Dantzler stated, “Helping the public and my co-worker, will miss them a lot.”

Quave left her with encouraging words, “We love you, and this is just a small token of our appreciation…Just know we appreciate you and please do whatever you want to do, but come back and see us every now and then,”