Spiers received Educator award at Awards Luncheon Published 9:25 am Monday, May 1, 2023

1 of 1

Susan Barker Spiers was honored as the 2023 Educator of the Year at the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Annual Awards Luncheon. Spiers has been a teacher in the Picayune School District for 40 years.

Also, Keep Pearl River County Beautiful was recognized as a Circle of Excellence Award Winner.