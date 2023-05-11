Seventeen Radiology Technology graduates celebrated at Spring 2023 pinning ceremony Published 11:38 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Friends, family, and several clinical instructors and technicians came together on Thursday, May 4 to celebrate the end of two years of intensive study for 17 Radiology Technology students. The students received their diplomas and pins at a ceremony held in the Dr. Cecil Burt Special Events Room on the Forrest County Campus of Pearl River Community College.

Students and instructors had a chance to reflect upon the previous two years of learning and the relationships formed. The students took turns recognizing their favorite radiological technologists from each participating facility.

Graduates included from the left: Back Row – Kristie Windham (Radiology Clinical Coordinator), Millicent Stewart of Picayune, Haley Krummel of Purvis, Dalton Bradfield of Madison, Camryn Dykes of Richton, Shelby Donahue of Slidell, La., Anna Wilson of Florence, Mia Davis of Magee, Britney Mischler of Hattiesburg, Alexis Berry of Pearl, Jessica Fudge (Instructor of Radiology), and Hope Husband (Radiology Program Director.) Front Row – Kaitlin King of Sumrall, Ashley Miller of Franklinton, La., Kaitlyn Miller of Hermon, La., McKinley Weeks of Brandon, Erica Recasner of Columbia, Tavia Keys of Hattiesburg, Halle Hendrix of Purvis, and Madison Glidewell of Carriere.

Students receiving special honors include Keys, who received the Overall Outstanding Achievement with an overall 4.0 GPA and the Mississippi Radiologic Society Scholarship; Krummel, who received the Academic Excellence Award; Miller, who received the Outstanding Clinical Achievement Award; and Glidewell and Stewart, who both received the Radiologic Technologist Choice Award.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).