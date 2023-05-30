Science on the Geaux Published 11:36 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Calling all animal and science lovers! Starting June 1, Science on the Geaux will be visiting a library near you.

“Science on the Geaux believes that environmental and life science can be fun and engaging, so [they] take an interactive approach to teach – whether that involves doing a live animal program, dissecting owl pellets, testing for water quality, going on hikes, or looking for water critters under a microscope”. June 27, Science on the Geaux will be visiting the Poplarville Public Library and Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library at 900 Goodyear Blvd in Picayune, MS. For more information, please contact Poplarville Public Library at (601) 795-8411 or Crosby Memorial Library at (601) 798-5081

They will also be visiting the following locations:

6/1- Kiln, MS

6/2- Waveland, MS

6/6- Pearlington, MS

6/13- North Kenner, LA

6/20- Garyville, LA, and Edgard, LA

6/21- LaPlace, LA, and Reserve, LA

6/28- Wagner, LA, and East Bank Regional Library in Metairie, LA

6/30- West Bank Regional

7/12- River Ridge, LA

7/13- Belle Terre, LA, and Gretna, LA

7/19- Terrytown, LA, and Live Oak, LA

7/20- West Baton Rouge