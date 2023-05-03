Runners from Picayune and Pearl River Central headed to 5A State Track Meet
Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Picayune and Pearl River Central will have athletes competing in the 5A State Track meet this Friday, May, 5 in Pearl Ms.
For Picayune boys:
Dakari Brown – 110 meter/300m hurdles
Raoul Roamos – 3200m
Cade Desselle – 800m
Relays include Amarion Tyson, Robert Williams, Vonny Lewis, and Niquis Ratcliff in the 4x100m. and the 4x200m including Jessiah Contee, Robert Williams, Niquis Ratcliff, and Tyran Warren.
For Pearl River Central Boys and Girls:
Girls Relays include 4x800m, Mia Ramsdell, Nicole Carter, Emily Carroll, and Hannah Mitchell.
Boys 4×800, Qorday Russell, Noah Waltman, Luke Mitchell, and Hunter Bond.
Boys 4×400 include Kobe Hayden, Gabe Hobgood, Matt Michele, Hunter Bond
Individual races include:
Hunter Bond – 400m
Hannah Mitchell – 2 mile/ 1 mile/ 800m
Mia Ramsdell – 800m
Qorday Russell – 800m.