Runners from Picayune and Pearl River Central headed to 5A State Track Meet

Picayune and Pearl River Central will have athletes competing in the 5A State Track meet this Friday, May, 5 in Pearl Ms.

For Picayune boys:

Dakari Brown – 110 meter/300m hurdles

Raoul Roamos – 3200m

Cade Desselle – 800m

Relays include Amarion Tyson, Robert Williams, Vonny Lewis, and Niquis Ratcliff in the 4x100m. and the 4x200m including Jessiah Contee, Robert Williams, Niquis Ratcliff, and Tyran Warren.

For Pearl River Central Boys and Girls:

Girls Relays include 4x800m, Mia Ramsdell, Nicole Carter, Emily Carroll, and Hannah Mitchell.

Boys 4×800, Qorday Russell, Noah Waltman, Luke Mitchell, and Hunter Bond.

Boys 4×400 include Kobe Hayden, Gabe Hobgood, Matt Michele, Hunter Bond