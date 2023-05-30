Robert White Published 8:45 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Funeral Services for Robert “Bob” Everett White, age 81, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Picayune.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Picayune.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Greg Ducker will officiate the service.

A native of Charleston, MS, he graduated from Mississippi State University in 1964, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Education. In 1971, he secured a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. As a longtime resident of Pearl River County, Bob’s devotion to education led him to a successful career in the field. He served as superintendent, principal, teacher and counselor, positively influencing the lives of countless students within both the Picayune Public and St. Tammany Parish Public School Systems. Bob was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Picayune, where he faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, and on a number of church committees.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Summers White; his parents, Robert Montgomery White and Ruth Mohon White; and his niece, Tiffany Candace Summers.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert Patrick (Kimberli) White, and Scott (Laura) Everett White; his 6 grandchildren, Robert Connor Hernandez, Carrson Scott Hernandez, Addison Claire White, Miles Everett White, Elijah Montgomery White, and Vivian-Claire Eileen White; his sister, Patsy (Charles) Amy McLemore; his nieces, Margaret (Greg) Ruth Barnett, and Misha (Zane) Diane Holland; his nephew, Todd (Tisha) Lucas McLemore; and his numerous great nieces and nephews.

Bob White will be remembered as a kindhearted, loving individual who touched the lives of those around him. His warm smile, gentle nature, and unwavering dedication to his faith, education, and family will forever be cherished. His memory will continue to inspire and remind us of the power of love, compassion, and integrity. May he rest in peace knowing that he made a difference and that his love and wisdom will continue to guide us all.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org , or to the First United Methodist Church of Picayune.