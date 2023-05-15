‘ROAR with CHAMPIONS’ at Pearl River Community College Published 3:06 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Prospective and returning students at Pearl River Community College are invited to “ROAR with CHAMPIONS” for the 2023-24 school year. The new theme encourages Wildcats to become champions in their lives while pursuing a first-class education at The River.

Pearl River faculty and staff work together to not only educate students in subjects, but towards the goal of building better mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, and community members. Students and graduates can be champions in the classroom, in their careers, and in our community.

With dozens of Allied Health, Career Technical Education, and Nursing pathways and numerous academic pathways for those seeking to continue at a four-year college or university, there is something for practically everyone at PRCC. New programs are continually added to meet the demands of the local workforce with Cybersecurity and Hydrography programs beginning this fall.

In Fall 2022, PRCC experienced record enrollment. The college has also stayed above the state’s enrollment average for 18 consecutive semesters and leads the state in enrollment and credit hours for allied health programs at the community college level. The college was ranked 18th top community college in the nation by Intelligent.

The continued growth has been fueled by a solid foundation for academics or career technical training and the commitment to keep PRCC affordable and accessible.

“We believe that our commitment to excellence, both in and outside of the classroom, has a direct effect on our continued enrollment growth,” said Director of Marketing and Recruitment Kari Eve Valence. “The buy-in from all of our students, faculty, staff and administration towards this mindset is what sets the Wildcat family apart, we truly strive to live our lives the ‘Wildcat Way’, with Pride, Respect, Class, and Character, and this is what helps us produce these champions.”

The River provides ample opportunities for students to become champions in the classroom, athletics, and fine arts. With smaller class sizes and a personal touch from faculty and staff, students can more easily find their footing to then go from a point of struggle to a point of success.

EXPECTING CLASSROOM EXCELLENCE

Academic excellence includes having over 900 students on the President’s and Dean’s List for fall of 2022. Transfer rates for students in the academic pathways have increased by 32% since 2017 with many of them successfully completing their four-year degree as well as advanced degrees.

Phi Theta Kappa chapter members have been shining bright both regionally and internationally. The last eight years have seen eight PRCC students awarded Jack Kent Cooke Scholarships.

Expecting excellence does not mean personal struggles and external factors don’t exist for PRCC students. It means being there when students find themselves going through tough times and pushing them to reach new heights amongst adversity. Instructors at Pearl River invest their time and effort into their students, allowing them to have their goals become attainable.

ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE

In recent years, PRCC athletic teams have brought several home championship wins. PRCC Cheer has back-to-back UCA National Championship wins under their belt. The baseball team had a spectacular 2022 season with the MACCC Championship, the Region 23 Championship, and their first-ever NJCAA DII National Championship win. Both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams were the 2022 MACCC Champions for the regular season. Men’s Basketball also won the Region 23 Championship during the 2021-22 season. PRCC Athletics was also recognized at the annual Mississippi Association of Community Colleges conference in October 2022 with the David Halbrook Improvement Award for having the largest graduation rate increase amongst community college student athletes in Mississippi.

At The River, being a champion on the field is only as important as the actions performed on campus and in the classroom. Student athletes at PRCC are continuously expected to keep the Wildcat Way of Pride, Respect, Class, and Character in mind as they conduct themselves within their community.

FINE ARTS BRILLIANCE

The effect of fine arts at The River reverberates through the campus as students who find their passion in performance and creation share their talents through various mediums. The premiere Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts allows students to present their gifts to the community. These groups perform at a variety of events on and off Pearl River’s campuses and have been recognized for their efforts.

The Voices entered the world of international and national competitions. They sang at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Quarterfinal in Miami, placing third in their first ever Quarterfinal competition. Their first album was nominated for Best Mixed Collegiate Album or EP in the annual Contemporary A cappella Recording Awards (CARA) which recognizes the best recorded a cappella music. Additionally, PRCC graduate and current Belmont student Mallory Saucier was nominated for Best Solo for the song ‘Greedy.’

TRANSFORMING STUDENTS

A larger, unsung group of champions are the students who undergo life-changing transformations during their time at PRCC. Students in Allied Health and Career and Technical Education programs acquire the knowledge and skills needed for their chosen career upon graduation.

Students arrive with hopes and dreams that may morph and change during their time at The River. For some students, time at The River goes beyond learning in the classroom to finding their passions and voice. Whether a student comes straight from high school or returns later in life to further their career, The River offers them the opportunity to experience a life-changing transformation.

A growing group of students at PRCC are the high school students in our Middle College program who complete an Associate of Arts degree while earning their high school diploma. Since beginning in Fall 2018 with eleven students, the program more than doubled with 38 students enrolled in Fall 2022. May 2023 Graduation saw the fourth and largest graduating class from the program with 25 students from seven area schools as well as three homeschooled students.

2-FOR-1 TUITION FOR SUMMER 2023

For Summer 2023, PRCC will be offering 2-for-1tuition for general education classes. Many of the classes are offered online to allow students to complete the work on a more flexible schedule.

All that is needed to receive this discount is to register for the classes. The college will adjust the fees for you.

HOW TO ENROLL

Enrolling at Pearl River Community College requires just four simple steps:

1. Apply for Admissions online and have your transcript sent

2. Apply for Financial Aid, including doing your FASFA

3. Apply for Housing if needed

4. Sign up for ROAR, our orientation program to help you have the BEST experience as a Wildcat

Visit PRCC.EDU/Admissions to become a Wildcat today.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

Anyone interested in a tour of the Forrest County Campus or Poplarville Campus can reach out to the Office of Recruitment by calling 601-403-1197, emailing recruitment@ prcc.edu, or visiting the webpage Prcc.edu/recruitment. Those interested in PRCC’s Hancock location can visit the campus on the following registration dates: July 13, 19, 20, and 26 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and August 1, 2, and 3 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please call 228-252-7001 to make an appointment.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats), Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS), and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).