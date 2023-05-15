Rescue Mission: Picayune PD Saves Starving Dogs

Published 10:32 am Monday, May 15, 2023

By Special to the Item

via Picayune PD
Picayune PD News
The Picayune Police Department Animal Control Officer recently responded to what was reported to be 10 pit bulldogs chained up to a building at an abandoned house that were starving to death and weren’t going to make it through the night.
We found four dogs on the property, two inside and two outside. Only one of the four was on a chain, which was not tied to the building. It also had proper shelter and a small water bowl. The owner was advised to get a larger bucket of water for the dog. The dog on the chain did not seem to be malnourished and all four seemed to be in good health.
Follow ups will be conducted to make sure that the owner is complying with the city ordinances. The city code enforcement officer was also notified of the conditions of the rest of the property and has since filed for an emergency clean up order.

