Ready, Set, Pageant: Miss Mississippi 2023 is Almost Here!

Everyone get your pageant waves together because it’s almost time for the Miss Mississippi 2023 Pageant! First, let’s give a shout-out to all the ladies who have entered the pageant. This year, there are three ladies who will be representing the area in the upcoming Miss Mississippi Scholarship Organization Program; Miss Pearl River Community College, Savannah Sylvest; Miss Pearl River County, Britney Roman; and Miss Southern Magnolia, Kat Adcox.

Miss Sylvest, representing Pearl River Community College, likes to dance and is majoring in English Literature. Her goal is to be an assistant district attorney and believes that “everybody is beautiful”. Her personality is described as adventurous, caring, and determined.

Miss Roman, representing Pearl River County, likes poetry and is majoring in occupational therapy. Her goal is to be a doctor of occupational therapy and is a woman who is consistent, intentional, and innovative. Her CSI is “Fostering family, fostering opportunity”.

Miss Adcox, representing the southern magnolias, likes to sing and is majoring in media and entertainment arts. She is a hard-working, open-minded, and fair woman, with her CSI being “crushing labels- the Mosaic Initiative”.

The scholarship organization will be awarding the contestants scholarships of at least $1,400 and the first-place lady will win the $10,000 scholarship. For anyone interested in attending the event, it will be held in the Vicksburg Convention Center, June 7-10. Good luck ladies and congrats again.