Prepare your vehicle for summer travel Published 10:53 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

JACKSON, MISS. – As the summer travel season approaches, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds drivers to prepare your vehicle for a safe and enjoyable journey heading into Memorial Day Weekend.

“Before embarking on your summer adventures, it’s crucial to prepare your vehicle for the upcoming travel season,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Conducting a thorough inspection and performing routine maintenance will not only enhance your safety, but also ensure a smoother and more enjoyable journey. Start your summer travels with confidence, knowing that your car is ready to handle the adventures ahead.”

Basic vehicle maintenance will prevent potential issues down the road and make summer road trips stress-free. MDOT offers the following tips to help make sure your vehicle is vacation ready:

· Check tires for tread wear and proper pressure.

· Check your battery.

· Make sure belts and hoses are in good shape.

· Replace your windshield wiper blades.

· Check all brake and head lights.

· Make sure your air conditioning is ready for the heat.

Fluid levels, such as oil, brake, transmission, windshield, coolant and power steering, should also be inspected before hitting the road. Another helpful tip that can make a difference in an unexpected situation is an emergency kit including basic repair tools, jumper cables, first aid supplies, a flashlight and duct tape. Also, do not forget a spare car key, kept in a safe space.

In addition to these vehicle preparation tips, MDOT encourages you to know before you go. You can access real-time road conditions by visiting MDOTtraffic.com or downloading the MDOT traffic mobile app. These two resources keep travelers updated and help you navigate to the nearest rest stops and welcome centers.

These quick and easy steps can help you relax even more knowing your car has been prepped for this year’s road trip. For more summer travel safety tips and information, like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.