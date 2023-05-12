PRC’s Mitchell takes home 3 gold in State meet; Picayune relay makes there mark as well Published 11:17 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Ridgeland High School won the 2023 MHSAA Class 5A Boys Track Championship and Brookhaven High School won the 2023 MHSAA Class 5A Girls Track Championship. There were great individual performances by our own Pearl River County student-athletes.

PRC

Hannah Mitchell and incoming William Carey University Cross County and Track athlete, received 3 State Titles at the MSHAA championship meet.

The girl’s 4×800-meter relay team, Mia Ramsdell (9th grade), Nicole Carter (9th grade), Emily Carroll (11th grade), and Hannah Mitchell (12th grade) placed 3rd overall. The boy’s 4×400 meter relay team, Kobe Hayden (10th grade), Gabe Hobgood (11th grade), Matt Michele (11th grade), and Hunter Bond (11th grade) also grabbed a 3rd place finish.

Honorable mentions

Both freshmen, Mia Ramsdell, and Qorday Russell competed in the the 800m. Mia placed 5th, and Qorday placed 6th. Hunter Bond placed 5th in the 400m and broke his own school record (51:97) that he set at South State.

The boy’s 4×800 meter relay team consisted of Qorday Russell (9th grade), Noah Waltman (12th grade), Luke Mitchell (10th grade), and Hunter Bond (11th grade) who gained a 4th place finish.

Picayune

Cade Desselle (12 grade) finished the 800m in 8th place. Raoul Ramos (12 grade) finished the 3200m race in 4th place. Dackari Brown (11 grade) placed 7th in the 300m hurdles. The boys 4×100 consisting Amarion Tyson, Robert Williams, Vonny Lewis and Niquis Ratcliff, finished 5th with a time of 43:81.

The boys 4×200 consisting of Jessiah Contee, Robert Williams, Niquis Ratcliff and Tyran Warren finished 4th with a time of 1:29.57.