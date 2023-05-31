PRCC’s Cooper Cooksey and Logan Walters named All-Region 23 Published 11:56 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — One week after being named First Team All-MACCC, Pearl River baseball’s Cooper Cooksey (Waveland; Bay) and Logan Walters (Petal) have been named to the All-Region 23 squad.

COOPER COOKSEY

A South Alabama signee, Cooksey turned in a 2023 campaign for the ages. He finished the season with a 9-1 record on the mound and tossed a team-high 68 1/3 innings. He tallied 64 strikeouts against just 29 walks. Cooksey’s 1.32 ERA set the school record for pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched, topping the previous mark of 1.84 set in 2005.

“What an incredible year for Coop,” Pearl River coach Michael Avalon said. “After the injury coming out of high school, his determination and work ethic allowed him to perform at an unbelievable level with the lowest ERA in one of the most offensive conferences in the country.”

LOGAN WALTERS

Walters was remarkable in his redshirt sophomore season. The left fielder was a force in the middle of the Wildcat lineup, ending the year with a .354 batting average, a .464 on-base percentage and a .574 slugging percentage. He was an RBI machine, finishing the year with a team-leading 65. Walters also tacked on 20 doubles, 12 homers and two triples. He racked up 70 hits which were the second most on the team. The right-handed hitter also drew 28 walks and stole nine bags.

“We’re so proud of Logan and his patience on focus on working to become the best player he could,” Avalon said. “He waited his turn and then made a huge impact. It’s awesome to see this recognition for our captain and his family.”

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).