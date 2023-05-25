PRC Sheriffs on complaints of scam calls Published 3:03 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department has been receiving complaints of another scammer. In a Facebook post, the department says, “Scammers are calling citizens and telling them they have warrants and fines and the only way to avoid jail is to pay them.”

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department nor does any Court System call and solicit money over the phone.

If you have been scammed, please give us a call or report it to the FBI at IC3.gov.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, is the Nation’s central hub for reporting cyber crime. It is run by the FBI, the lead federal agency for investigating cyber crime. Here on our website, you can take two vital steps to protecting cyberspace and your own online security.