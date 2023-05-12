PRC School Board Passes Dual Enrollment Agreement & Construction Projects Published 10:54 am Friday, May 12, 2023

During the regular Pearl River Central School District Board meeting, there was a lot of discussion on construction projects, and the project’s financials.

Before the consent agenda, the Board recognized their Student Representative Laura Cate Lumpkin who gave her final report at the May 11th meeting. Lumpkin along with Nia English, Callie Hebert, and Hannah Mitchell were recently announced into the PRCHS HALL OF FAME.

Construction

The Central Office Renovations at Building H on the Elementary campus has begun renovations with our Maintenance team. The building will be transformed into 20 offices, storage areas, and a conference room. The ceiling grid and lighting installation began last week. The kitchen area was completed. The Board expects the building to be completed this month.

The Cheer/Dance Practice Facility: Construction is on pace to be completed by this summer. The wall mirrors were installed last week. Next up will be the flooring installation and power connections. The Board advises everyone to keep out any barricaded areas around the construction site for your safety.

(via PRSCD Board)

In the monthly School board update, PRCSD has increased enrollment by 7 students over the 5 months. The teacher attendance rate has reached 94% and there has been significant growth in the Math Science and Reading benchmark assessments.

The Board approved the Dual Enrollment agreement with Pearl River Community College. The Board approved the Learning Recovery Program for PRCHS and PRCMS to be held June 5-22, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost will be $50 per course.

The Board considered and approved the amending Fund 3027 for the following: $73,010.00 for Baseball/Softball Field Improvements $5,700.00 for Cheer/Dance Facility $378,165.00 for Carriere Cafeteria HVAC Replacement $450,000.00 for D Hallway Roof Replacement.

In other business, PRCSD recently held an awards ceremony to recognize Parents, Teachers, Support Staff, Grant Writers, Coaches, Directors, and Administrators of the Year for each school and the district. 13 retiring employees with over 305 total years in education were recognized.