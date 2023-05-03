Power Lines Move Underground for Safety at Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

1 of 2

Safety measures at the Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home called for the rearrangement of power lines near the helicopter landing pad.

According to Local Manager Byron Hill, a power line ran adjacent and on the edge of the helicopter landing pat. Strong winds posed a landing and safety issue. As it could get too close and hit the power line. Those power lines have been there for several years. During that time the helicopter or airlifts weren’t as frequent at the hospital.

“A potential safety hazard with the power lines being that close” stated Hill.

With the collaboration work of Mississippi Power and Forrest Health, they were able to install the power line underground. The task was finished on Monday and they did a test run on Tuesday. The landing was successful. This now levels up the hospital to assistance to its patients.