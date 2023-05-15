potle restaurant, large rental complex coming to this Mississippi community that keeps on growing Published 2:18 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

One Mississippi community keeps growing with the announcement of a Chipotle restaurant, a rental complex of 108 units to add to its existing collection of custom homes, retail establishments and businesses. Construction is underway on The Pearl Project, a multifamily residential community located in Oxford developed by David Blackburn and The Blackburn Group. The rental community will feature nine buildings with 108 three-bedroom units as well as a clubhouse, amenity center, pool and pool house, according to Raymond Holcomb with The Blackburn Group.

The project is expected to be complete by August 2024. The Pearl Project is located on Commonwealth Boulevard, north of Sisk Avenue and adjacent to Christ Presbyterian Church. In addition, David Blackburn confirms that Chipotle will build a restaurant in Oxford Commons, next to FNB Bank. Other letters of intent have been signed for the business space on the first floor of The Blackburn Group’s office building on Sisk Avenue. Oxford Commons is a planned development that is a 20-year project spreading over 500 acres. The development features a variety of retail, restaurants, custom homes, semi-custom homes, condos and business space.