Plant Inventory for Pollinator Plant Sale June 2 & 3 (Fri/Sat) Published 9:38 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By: Patricia R. Drackett

Here’s the PLANT LIST for the POLLINATOR PLANT SALE this Fri/Sat June 2 & 3, from 10 AM to Noon (members may enter at 9:00 AM. You can join or renew your membership on the website). We will have tons of outstanding native perennials at this sale in small container sizes, to make for QUICK planting projects to fill in those spaces in your pollinator garden! *Please note this is not the final list and it is possible some prices could change. You’ll receive a final list when you arrive at the sale.

Plant Inventory for Pollinator Plant Sale June 2 & 3 (Fri/Sat)

*Note: Not a complete/final list. It is possible some prices could change prior to the sale.

COMMON NAME Latin Size Price

Red Maple Acer rubrum 1 gal $5.00

Red Maple Acer rubrum 3 gal $12.00

Swamp Milkweed Asclepias incarnata 1 gal $4.00

Swamp Milkweed Asclepias incarnata 4″ $2.50

Butterfly Milkweed Asclepias tuberosa 4″ $3.50

Butterfly Milkweed Asclepias tuberosa 4″ $4.50

Blue False Indigo Baptisia australis 4″ $4.50

Beautyberry Callicarpa americana ‘Pigott Hill’ 2 gal $7.00

Beautyberry Callicarpa americana 1 gal $6.00

Sweet Shrub Calycanthus floridus 4″ $5.00

Buttonbush Cephalanthus occidentalis 1 gal $5.00

Buttonbush Cephalanthus occidentalis 4″ $8.50

Virgin’s Bower (white) Clematis virginiana 4″ $6.50

Wild Blue Mistflower Conoclinium coelestinum 4″ $4.50

Crinum Lily Crinum americanum 4″ $4.00

Crinum Lily Crinum americanum 1 gal $7.50

Crinum Lily Crinum americanum 1 gal $5.00

Crinum Lily Crinum americanum 2 gal $12.00

Coastal Plain Joe Pye Weed Eutrochium dubium ‘Baby Joe’ 4″ $3.50

Witch Alder Fothergilla ‘Redneck Nation’ 4″ $6.00

Carolina Buckthorn Frangula caroliniana 1 gal $6.00

Beeblossom Gaura lindheimeri ‘Whirling Butterflies’ 1 gal $7.50

Red Star Anise Illicium floridanum 4″ $6.00

Louisiana Iris – Mixed Purples Iris – Louisiana hybrids 1 gal $7.50

Southern Blue Flag Iris Iris virginica 2 gal $15.00

Liatris ‘Crosby’ Liatris spicata ‘Crosby’ (seed grown) 4″ $5.00

Coral Honeysuckle Lonicera sempirenvirens ‘Major Wheeler’ 4″ $6.50

Ashe’s Bigleaf Magnolia Magnolia ashei 3 gal $12.00

Turks Cap, Coral Malvaviscus arboreus var. Drummondii ‘Pink’ 1 gal $8.00

Turks Cap, Coral Malvaviscus arboreus var. Drummondii ‘Pink’ 4″ $5.00

Southern Crabapple Malus angustifolia 1 gal $8.00

Spotted Beebalm Monarda punctata 4″ $2.50

Wild Bergamot (white) Monarda fistulosa 1 gal $6.00

Monarda ‘Jacob Cline’ Monarda didyma ‘Jacob Cline’ 4″ $4.50

Monarda ‘Raspberry Wine’ Monarda fistulosa ‘Raspberry Wine’ 4″ $2.50

Dwarf Wax Myrtle Myrica cerifera ‘Tom’s Dwarf’ 3 gal $7.00

Passionflower ‘Incense’ Passiflora incarnata x P. cincinnata (Brazil) 1 gal $8.50

Passionflower ‘Incense’ Passiflora incarnata x P. cincinnata (Brazil) 2 gal $15.00

Arrow Arum Peltandra virginica (aquatic perennial/edges) 4″ $4.50

Sycamore Platanus occidentalis 1 gal $5.00

Wild Black Cherry Prunus serotina 3 gal $12.00

Flatwoods Plum Prunus umbellata 1 gal $8.00

Blunt Mountain Mint Pycnanthemum muticum 4″ $3.50

Blunt Mountain Mint Pycnanthemum muticum 1 gal $5.00

Rhodo. Aromi Hybrid Azalea Rhododendron ‘Spring Fanfare’ (yellow) 1 gal $5.00

Rhodo. Aromi Hybrid Azalea Rhododendron ‘Linda Guy’ (pink) 1 gal $5.00

Rhodo. Aromi Hybrid Azalea Rhododendron ‘Pat Ryan’ (red) 1 gal $5.00

Rudbeckia ‘Henry Eilers’ Rudbeckia subtomentosa ‘Henry Eilers’ 4″ pot $4.50

Rudbeckia ‘Goldsturm’ Rudbeckia fulgida ‘Goldsturm’ 4″ $4.50

Scarlet Sage Salvia coccinea 4″ $4.00

Elderberry Sambucus canadensis 1 gal $5.00

Stokes Aster Stokesia laevis 4″ $4.50

Stokes Aster Stokesia laevis 1 gal $7.00

Bald Cypress Taxodium distichum 1 gal $7.50

Bald Cypress Taxodium distichum 4″ $6.50

Dwarf Blueberry ‘Rosa’s Blush’ Vaccinum darowii ‘Rosa’s Blush’ 1 gal $4.00

Arrow-wood Viburnum Viburnum dentatum 1 gal $5.00

Possumhaw Viburnum Viburnum nudum 1 gal $7.50