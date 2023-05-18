Pizza Hut – Hut American Group Franchise.

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Pizza Hut – Hut American Group Franchise.

Business Description:
Pizza Hut is not your ordinary pizza company. They pride themselves on serving high-quality food and having fun while doing it. Their Picayune dining room is now open from 11 AM – 10 PM with lunch buffet from 11 AM – 1:30 PM. Business hours are from 10 AM – 12 PM Monday – Thursday,  Sun. to 10 AM – 1 AM, Friday & Saturday. Come experience Pizza Hut’s unboxed approach to life!

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Business Feature

MedCentris Wound Healing Institute

ShoNuff Smokehouse Q

Events and More Venue

Ellen Cookies

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar