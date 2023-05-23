Picayune School Board Approves Extra Parking bids, Playground Equipment, and Grants Published 9:14 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

During Tuesdays regularly called Picayune School Board meetings, the Board discussed extra parking space, bids for playground equipment, and grants.

The Picayune School Board approved all of its agenda items. What was noteworthy was the discussion about advertising for the sale and removal of a home at PMHS. This house is located at 801 Third Ave, behind the visitors of the football field. The property is owned by the school and they plan to create extra parking spots in that area. According to Superintendent Dean Shaw, the home is in poor condition, and if it is failed to be sold, the Board may look into tearing it down. The Board was approved permission to advertise.

The Board then approved to advertise bids for playground equipment at all 5 elementary school. based on the principal design, each school will have an equal budget to create a complete playground. Funds to pay for this will come out of the ESSER Fund.

In terms of grants, the Board approved to apply for the Lower Pearl River Foundation PreK Early Learning Collaboration grant for $250,000.

The Board also accepted a grant for $18,000 from the Lower Pearl River Foundation. That grant will go towards Nicholson Elementary.