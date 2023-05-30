Picayune Police Report Published 8:08 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

On Friday, 5/26/23 at about 11:41 pm officers with the Picayune Police Department were conducting a safety checkpoint in the area of Hwy 43 N and Richardson Road. While conducting the check point, a 1997 Dodge Ram approached. Officers made contact with the driver, Kenneth Smith and passenger, Rhonda Craft.

While Smith was stopped, a metal spoon with methamphetamine residue lying on the dash on the passenger side of the vehicle was observed in plain view. Both subjects were ordered out of the vehicle in order for a probable cause search to be conducted. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a zipper bag containing two plastic bags of methamphetamine were located. Also located was a Sears and Roebuck .22 rifle.

It was determined that Craft was a convicted felon. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of firearm and expired tag.