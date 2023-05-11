Picayune Police, Firefighters Respond to Fire, Uncover Double Homicide Published 10:50 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

by Picayune Police Department On May, 5 2023, Picayune Fire Fighters and Picayune Police Officers responded to a structure fire on Runway Drive. It was a complete loss and the remains of two deceased people were recovered. An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was ruled as Homicide on both.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Maurice Damon Perkins for 2 counts of First Degree Murder.

The arrest was the result of a constant investigation by Picayune Police CID and planning by Special Response Teams of both Picayune Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department. We appreciate all officers and deputies involved. This arrest was made without incident thanks to them.