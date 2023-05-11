Picayune Police, Firefighters Respond to Fire, Uncover Double Homicide
Published 10:50 am Thursday, May 11, 2023
by Picayune Police Department
On May, 5 2023, Picayune Fire Fighters and Picayune Police Officers responded to a structure fire on Runway Drive. It was a complete loss and the remains of two deceased people were recovered. An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was ruled as Homicide on both.
An investigation resulted in the arrest of Maurice Damon Perkins for 2 counts of First Degree Murder.
The arrest was the result of a constant investigation by Picayune Police CID and planning by Special Response Teams of both Picayune Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department. We appreciate all officers and deputies involved. This arrest was made without incident thanks to them.
This is still an active investigation and we ask that anyone with any information in reference to this case please call Pearl River County Central Dispatch at 601-749-5478, Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.