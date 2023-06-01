Man shoots himself during traffic stop; includes Biloxi Bomb assistance Published 10:35 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Picayune Police Department

During the afternoon of May 31, Picayune Police encounter a chaotic situation during a routine traffic stop. Said in the Picayune Police Department report by Chief Joe Quave.

“At about 4:39 pm officers conducted a traffic stop on a tan, Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation. The driver pulled into a business on Hwy 11 near Mitchell St.”

Quave said before the officer could make contact the driver had shot himself.

“The officer immediately advised dispatch of what happened and other officers responded. As they were attempting to administer aid, officers noticed a suspicious device in the vehicle that appeared to be a bomb. Officers backed away and dragged the driver where he could be loaded into an ambulance,” via public report.

Surrounding businesses were closed and evacuated as the Biloxi bomb squad was requested. What was inside turned out to be a gun made from pipe.

Quave said these cases aren’t common in Picayune, yet several officers are trained to identify and find these types of suspicious things, along with contacting the right personnel to solve them.

“Their response was textbook” stated Quave.