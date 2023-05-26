Picayune Memorial High School Graduation Published 12:20 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

As the graduation ceremony began, smiles not only crossed those who were graduating but from the friends and families in the stands supporting them.

Abby Davis, the salutatorian, was the first to address her fellow students and the crowd. Her speech what the graduates have gone through to reach this point.

“I would like to recognize our late teachers, Ms. Millis and Ms. Davis, for whom chairs have been placed in front of the stage in their honor. They were kind souls who poured their hearts into their students, into us, and we will be forever grateful for their gift,” Davis said.

Those were not the only ones the PMHS family had lost this year. Davis also recognized students that were no longer with them.

“We must also take this time to remember our two classmates who are missing from the ceremony. Christopher and Jenna. Your absence is still by so many in the memory of those who carry on in the hearts of your friends and family tonight.”

The valedictorian, Carter Edwards, addressed the class by quoting Dr.Seuss.

“You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So… get on your way!”

Edwards also took the time to emphasize where they had come from. Focusing on a particular number.

“4,662,” Edwards said.” That’s the total number of days in starting kindergarten to this moment right now, 4662 days waking up, putting the best foot forward, and giving it your all. That dedication and effort are what earned you the right to be on this field and walk across the stage.”

Honor Graduate Brianna Barousse announced the Senior class gift this year was memorial stones. These stones will be placed in the memory garden in the courtyard area. These stones will honor those who have passed. These stones will also serve as a reminder to appreciate those around us.

Principal Kristi Mitchell then took to the stage to present the senior class and begin the presentation of diplomas, and the student’s tassels were changed from the right side of their cap to the left.

Finally, after all the students were given their diplomas, they grabbed their caps and threw them into the air.