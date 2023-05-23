Picayune Man Sentenced to Federal Prison Published 9:46 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Jourdan Bolton, 20, a resident of Picayune, has been sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Bolton’s sentencing took place in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

In December 2021, law enforcement first became aware of their activities. The case against Bolton emerged after law enforcement authorities became aware of a potential drug trafficking organization involving Bolton and a co-conspirator in Pearl River County.

On February 8, 2022, a controlled purchase of fentanyl pills was conducted at a residence in Pearl River County. Subsequently, on July 8, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Bolton’s home.

During the search, law enforcement recovered 60 fentanyl pills, a highly potent synthetic opioid responsible for countless overdose deaths, and four firearms.

The case was investigated by the DEA and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.