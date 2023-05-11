Picayune baseball looks to even series against East Central

Published 10:13 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Tanner Busby

Picayune trails 1-0 in 5a playoff series against East Central. They lost 8-1 on this past Tuesday, but have a chance to tie the series up this Friday at 7 p.m. located at Kent Kirkland Field.

Recap

East Central put one run in the opening inning, 3 in the 3rd inning and 4 runs in the 5th inning. Picayune’s lone run came in the bottom of the seventh.  Maroon Tide’s Kyler King had 2 hits, Landon Watts, Brunson Stockstill, and Parker Helton each had one hit. The Hornets had a total of 6 RBIs led by TJ Dunsford and Brandt Dickerson’s 2 RBIs. Dunsford also had a HR.

For more in the 5A Baseball Championships visit the Maxpreps bracket.

 

