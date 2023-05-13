Picayune baseball forces a game 3 Published 10:11 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Picayune Maroon Tide burst to a 5-0 run off just two hits in the first innings. The East Central Hornets scored their first RBI single in the 3rd inning, 5-1. The Hornets walked in the 6th inning to change the score to 5-2. At the bottom of the inning, Picayune had filled the bases, and The Hornets walked back-to-back batters, 7-2. Top of the 7th, The Hornets needed 5 runs to tie but only got 2. Picayune’s defense stood tall and closed out the game 7-4.

Game three will be at East Central High School, tomorrow Saturday, May 13.