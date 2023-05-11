Pearl River’s ROAR Orientation season kicks off with Honors Priority Registration Published 12:08 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College has begun the season of welcoming new students to campus through the ROAR program run by First-Year Experience. The Honors Priority Registration on April 28 was the first to be held with any student with an ACT of 25 or higher being eligible to attend the special session held on the Poplarville Campus.

The event included a one-hour informational session where students learned about the William Lewis Honors Institute and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. They tested their knowledge of key information using an interactive quiz program. Representatives from Admissions, the Business Office, Campus Safety, Financial Aid, Housing, and Veteran Services were on hand to answer questions.

After students completed their advisement and registered for classes, they took a campus tour and completed any unfinished business before leaving campus.

Laura Caitlyn Lumpkin will be graduating from Pearl River Central and is excited to become a PRCC Wildcat. The River runs in the family as her father Adrian Lumpkin played football when he attended, sister Caroline was an Assistant Basketball Coach at PRCC, and sister Claire attended ahead of her.

“I’m leaning towards physical therapy for a major,” said Lumpkin. “I want something that gives me human relationships, interactions, something that you can make a difference in somebody’s life. I was very blessed to have great physical therapists when I tore my ACL and I just want to give back.”

UPCOMING ROAR AND WILDCAT WELCOME SESSIONS

PRCC’s Orientation Program, ROAR, is designed to prepare incoming students for the first day of school and to get registered for their first semester classes. College Athletes will have a special in-person registration event on June 7 and 8. All students are encouraged to visit prcc.edu/fye to get started!

Wildcat Welcome allows incoming students to learn more about the organizations and services for their particular campus. Additionally, they can take care of housekeeping tasks such as getting their student ID or parking decal. Wildcat Welcome will be held at the Forrest County Campus on July 25, the Hancock Campus on August 3, and the Poplarville Campus on June 27 and July 27.

