Pearl River softball earns 6 All-MACCC Selections Published 10:51 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — One of the best seasons in Pearl River softball history was rewarded with a flurry of honors on Tuesday. The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference announced that the Wildcats had six players named to the all-conference teams.

Right-hander Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) was named Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-MACCC. Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya), Morgan Lavergne (Baton Rouge, La.; Central) and Natalie Herrington (Petal) were each named Second Team All-MACCC. Freshmen Marisa West (Citronelle, Ala.; LeRoy) and Bryn Daughtery (Vancleave) were Honorable Mention.

BRINSON ANNE ROGERS

The most dominant pitcher in Pearl River history gets to wrap up her career with the top honor awarded by the MACCC. Rogers’ 2023 campaign was nothing short of amazing. She finished the year with a 20-4 record, one save, 18 complete games and two no-hitters. She struck out 267 batters and walked just 41. For the year, she had a 1.05 ERA and a .129 batting average against. She was named MACCC Pitcher of the Week three times and grabbed one NJCAA Pitcher of the Week award.

“Brinson is a force on the mound. I am so proud of this accomplishment for her,” Pearl River coach Christie Meeks said. “She came here as a fantastic player, but I have had the opportunity to watch her grow into an even better person. She has definitely earned it. I believe God knew we needed each other for the last two seasons. She has created a standard, and I am so thankful for all she has done for this program.”

DALLYN NANCE

Seeing time behind the plate and in the outfield, Nance made a difference anywhere she was featured. The sophomore finished the year with a .285 batting average, 15 doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs. She also walked 17 times and swiped three bases.

“Dallyn has been such a great player here for the last two years,” Meeks said. “I am so proud of all she has accomplished. She earned All-MACCC as a catcher last year, and now, as a sophomore, she has won it as an outfielder. She was also named PRCC’s Scholar-Athlete. Juggling all of those things isn’t an easy task. I am so proud of her and who she is on and off the field.”

MORGAN LAVERGNE

Lavergne was the table-setter all season long for the Wildcats from her leadoff spot in the lineup. Although she wasn’t a shortstop until the spring began, the freshman excelled at the position. She led the Wildcats in nearly every offensive category, including batting average (.391), on-base percentage (.473), slugging percentage (.715), hits (70), RBIs (46), doubles (16), homers (12) and triples (3). Defensively, Lavergne had a .947 fielding percentage across 150 total chances.

“Morgan is a special kind of player. She is the definition of hard work,” Meeks said. “I love watching her drive and excitement for the game every day. We are so proud of what she accomplished this year.”

NATALIE HERRINGTON

Herrington had a remarkable freshman season for the Wildcats. The right-handed pitcher finished with a 1.51 ERA across 143 2/3 innings pitched. She had a 15-6 record and threw 15 complete games. She struck out 129 batters and walked only 26.

“Natalie is a competitor and brings so much to our staff,” Meeks said. “She never backs down and always pushes herself. We are so blessed she is a Wildcat and with her heart and drive, she has definitely earned this.”

BRYN DAUGHTERY

Daughtery was a constant threat in the middle of the Wildcat batting order this season, finishing with a .331 batting average, a .437 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage. She was second on the team in hits (63) and RBIs (45). She collected seven doubles and five homers while walking 24 times.

“Bryn brings so much maturity and confidence to our team,” Meeks said. “We are so proud of her for earning this award. She was the glue that helped bring us together this year.”

MARISA WEST

West took over behind the plate for the Wildcats down the stretch of the season and never looked back. The freshman finished the year with a .260 batting average, hitting seven homers, six doubles and one triple. She drove in 18 runs and walked 11 times.

“I am so excited for Marisa. She pushed through a lot of obstacles this year,” Meeks said. “I know this means a lot to her and us. She is a testament that hard work, determination and never giving up pays off.”

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).