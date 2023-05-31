Pearl River County Genealogy Club: “Everyone Has a Story” by Mike Fitzwilliam

Published 11:23 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Pearl River County Genealogy Club will be presenting “Everyone Has a Story” by Mike Fitzwilliam.  This presentation is designed to help the public with its research into family histories and contains a variety of photos and resources.  The presentation will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Holland Room of the Crosby Library.  Admission is free to the public but donations to the Club are welcome.  For more information, please contact Mr. Fitzwilliam at 601-749-4989.

