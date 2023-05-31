Pearl River County Genealogy Club: “Everyone Has a Story” by Mike Fitzwilliam Published 11:23 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Pearl River County Genealogy Club will be presenting “Everyone Has a Story” by Mike Fitzwilliam. This presentation is designed to help the public with its research into family histories and contains a variety of photos and resources. The presentation will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Holland Room of the Crosby Library. Admission is free to the public but donations to the Club are welcome. For more information, please contact Mr. Fitzwilliam at 601-749-4989.

