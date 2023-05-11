Sheriff’s Dept. and ABCA Team Up to Stop Minor Drinking and Drug Distribution Published 10:33 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

1 of 4

by Pearl River County Sheriffs Department On Thursday, 20 April 2023, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, along with Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control Agency executed a search warrant at 99 John Travis Rd. Poplarville MS. after receiving information of a party where minors were attending and drugs and alcohol were being sold.

During the execution of the search warrant, Malik Brown (24) of McComb MS. was taken into custody for knowingly allowing a party where minors obtain, possess, or consumes alcohol. Brown was also charged with sale of wine/beer without a permit.

Timothy Griggs (34) of Summit MS was arrested for alcohol related charges. It was discovered that Griggs was an off-duty Corrections Officer from another county and was hired security for the event. Griggs knowingly allowed minors to possess and/or consume alcohol.

Rakajah Allen (20) of Hattiesburg MS. was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of marijuana and was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Jabari Brown (20) of Wiggins MS. was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of marijuana. Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute.