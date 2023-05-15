No. 9 Pearl River’s exceptional season comes to an end Published 10:25 am Monday, May 15, 2023

PRCC Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. — The 2023 season didn’t end how the Pearl River softball team wanted it to, but the Wildcats have nothing to hang their heads about. PRCC battled to stave off elimination with a 3-0 victory over LSU Eunice but came up short against Copiah-Lincoln 7-1 on Sunday at Community Bank Park in Ellisville.

The loss ends a remarkable season for a Pearl River program that rewrote the record books all season. Pearl River’s 43 wins mark the most in a season in program history. The Wildcats finished the year with a perfect 20-0 record at Wildcat Stadium and pulled a 3-2 record in the Region 23 Tournament.

“This is the culture that we’ve been trying to establish for four years,” Pearl River coach Christie Meeks said. “It has come to fruition and you can see where it is leading us. Our goal is to always do things with class and to do them the right way. This group has done that and more. I’m so incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Natalie Herrington (Petal) put the Wildcats on her back in the two games, throwing 12 innings and allowing just three runs on 10 hits. She didn’t walk any batters and struck out three.

PEARL RIVER 3, LSU EUNICE 0.



It was a big-time pitcher’s duel over the first four innings of the elimination game between Pearl River (43-12 overall) and LSU Eunice (41-20).

The Wildcats finally broke the deadlock in the fifth inning with two runs. With Dallyn Nance (Nanih Waiya) standing on second base, Marisa West (Citronelle, Ala.; LeRoy) smashed a double into the gap for an RBI. After a CharLee Meadows(Piave; Greene County) single moved West over to third, a passed ball allowed West to cross the plate, 2-0.

The Wildcats tacked on an insurance run an inning later. Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave) and Bryn Daughtery (Vancleave) began the inning with back-to-back singles and Cassidy Cartwright (Poplarville) brought home a run with a single into left field, 3-0.

Natalie Herrington (Petal) continued her dominance across the sixth and seventh innings to secure a 3-0 lead and help the Wildcats stay alive for one more game.

Herrington was terrific in the game, tossing a complete-game shutout. She allowed just two hits in the game and struck out one Bengal. Daughtery was the only Wildcat with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3. Natalie Toups (Brandon; Clinton Christian Academy) drew two walks.

COPIAH-LINCOLN 7, PEARL RIVER 1.



PRCC struck first in the contest. Gary drew a five-pitch walk and promptly swiped second base. Three pitches into Daughtery’s at-bat, she laced a ground ball down the right field line for an RBI single, 1-0.

Copiah-Lincoln (40-9) responded with a big top of the second inning. The Wolves picked up an RBI double and then continued it with a three-run homer, 4-1. In the fifth, CLCC added two more runs on an RBI double and an error, 6-1.

A solo shot in the sixth inning helped Copiah-Lincoln tack on one more run, 7-1.

Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) threw two innings, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk. She struck out two. Herrington (Petal) threw five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. She struck out two.

