No. 2 Bulldogs are 10 back after Round 1 Published 10:47 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

by MGCCC Sports Information

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — No. 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast didn’t take full advantage of prime weather and course conditions during the first round of the NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship, but the Bulldogs are still in position to challenge for the top spot.

Gulf Coast shot 3-over 291 and are in sixth place, 10 shots behind No. 1 South Mountain. Alessio Graziani (So., Johannesburg, South Africa/Beaulieu College) shot 2-under, and Chase Kaiser (So., Natchez/Cathedral) was another shot back to lead the squad on Swan Lake Resort’s Black Course.

“I thought we got off to a really good start, but unfortunately, we didn’t take advantage on some of the scoreable holes,” Gulf Coast coach Brad Thornton said. “Especially with the conditions today getting off early, there wasn’t any wind to be a factor and the course was in great shape.”

South Mountain leads after shooting 7-under. Parkland is two shots back in second, with Kirkwood, Roane State and Heartland the other teams in front of Gulf Coast.

Graziani is tied for 11th, and Kaiser is tied for 17th.

The Bulldogs were 4-under through five holes but scuffled over the next six holes. Graziani and Jackson Wise (Fr., Pontotoc/North Pontotoc) birdied No. 18 to give them a final lift.

Graziani’s recipe for success was a simple one.

“He was in the fairway more than anybody else, and that usually leads to low scores,” Thornton said. “He was able to roll the ball pretty well today, so I like what I saw from him.”

Kaiser was 3-under through four and hit the same rough patch most of his teammates did through 10. He said he was a foot into the rough on the fairway several times throughout the round.

“He’s feeling really good,” Thornton said. “Unfortunately, he was about three or four feet away from saving a few shots one way or the other. He couldn’t get a few putts to fall, but I think his game is trending in the right direction. I expect some good numbers from him coming down the stretch.”

Heartland's Mason Minkel fired a 9-under 63 to lead the individual standings.

Gulf Coast is in better shape than last year when the Bulldogs were 17 back after the first round. They fought their way back to finish second. The hill to climb this year is also steep, but it’s possible.

“We were able to grind out a decent round,” Thornton said. “It’ll give us an opportunity over the next 54 holes to make a move.”

Team Scores

Team Score

South Mountain 281 (-7) Parkland 283 (-5) Kirkwood 284 (-4) Roane State 285 (-3) Heartland 287 (-1) Gulf Coast 291 (+3) Des Moines Area 292 (+4)

T8. Cleveland State 293 (+5)

T8. Walters State 293 (+5)

Meridian 297 (+9) Glendale 299 (+11)

T12. Iowa Lakes 304 (+16)

T12. Alexandria Tech 304 (+16)

T14. Highland 308 (+20)

T14. Northeast Mississippi 308 (+20)

Grand Rapids 314 (+26) Seminole State 315 (+27) Illinois Central 316 (+28) Muskegon 317 (+29) Murray State 320 (+32) Black Hawk 326 (+38) Glen Oaks 330 (+42)

MGCCC Scores

Player Score

T11. Alessio Graziani 70 (-2)

T17. Chase Kaiser 71 (-1)

T38. Jackson Wise 74 (+2)

T57. Will Burnham 76 (+4)

T68. Andrew Zielinski 77 (+5)

