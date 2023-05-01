Music Under the Stars May 6 at Crosby Arboretum Published 9:27 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By Susan Collins-Smith MSU Extension Service

PICAYUNE, Miss. — The Mississippi State University Crosby Arboretum will hold its biannual music night May 6 in Picayune.

Attendees will enjoy three live performances by area acts during Music Under the Stars. Performers include one-man band Morrison Slide; musician, comedian and magician Jim Chester and Banjovie, composed of Dave Ferry, Jim Elledge and Walt Moskal.

The event will be held on the Pinecote Pavilion from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free but sign up is requested to help plan for seating capacity. Call the arboretum at 601-799-2311 to sign up. Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair. Light refreshments will be available.

Music Under the Stars is an opportunity to see the Pinecote Pavilion, a Mississippi landmark, illuminated at night. The pavilion was designed by internationally renowned architect Fay Jones. The pavilion received the Honor Award from the American Institute of Architects in 1990. It is the only Mississippi structure to ever receive the award.

The Crosby Arboretum is located at 370 Ridge Road in Picayune. For more information about the arboretum and other upcoming events, visit the arboretum’s website at http://crosbyarboretum. msstate.edu.

For disability accommodation or other information, contact Pat Drackett at 601-799-2311.