Ms. Mississippi Senior America Pageant – Saturday May 6 Published 10:15 am Monday, May 1, 2023

The Ms. Mississippi Senior America Pageant will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 at St. Paul’s

Episcopal Church Parish Hall. The price of Admission is $15. It will be an exciting competition this year with eight contestants vying for the crown. They will compete in Interviews, Talent, Evening Gowns and Philosophy of Life.