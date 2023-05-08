Mississippi’s 2023 recreational Red Snapper season will open May 26 Published 11:32 am Monday, May 8, 2023

BILOXI, Miss. – Mississippi’s Red Snapper season will open for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) staff would like to remind anglers to download the 2023 version (10.3 or later) of the Tails n’ Scales app. Prior versions of the app will not be functional for 2023 due to system improvements. Anglers may register their account through the Tails n’ Scales app available in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or online at tailsnscales.org.

One angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system. As a reminder, Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers fishing for or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines.

The season will be open seven days a week in both state and federal waters. The season in federal waters will close if the annual catch limit (ACL) for recreational fishermen is projected to be reached at any point after the season opens. It will also close if the Gulf-wide quota is reached.

Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles. Vessels with state for-hire permits can fish in state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.

Tails n’ Scales administrators can be contacted for assistance by email at snapper@dmr.ms.gov or by phone at (228) 325-1585.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.