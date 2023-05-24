Mississippi Power partners with Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce for May events Published 11:46 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

by Mississippi Power

Mississippi Power partnered with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce on several community events this month, including a scholarship breakfast for high school seniors.

The month kicked off with Excellence in Education – a scholarship breakfast where the Biloxi and Gulfport Chambers of Commerce recognized teachers and students who received grants or scholarships for the year. Mississippi Power awarded scholarships to students from Biloxi High School and Gulfport High School and also sponsored the event.

Mississippi Power was then recognized with the ‘Spirited Steppers Award’ at Coast Young Professionals’ 16th Annual Walking on Water community event. All funds raised benefitted local food pantry, Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Additionally, the company is partnering with the Chamber on two events intended to engage and educate community members on upcoming local elections.

Coast Young Professionals will host Voice Your Vote – Seminar with Secretary of State Michael Watson on May 23. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will then host its annual Post Legislative Briefing with local representatives on May 25. Mississippi Power is a community sponsor for both.

“We recognize the important work our local Chamber is doing in the area and are happy to partner with them on a regular basis,” said Mississippi Power Spokeswoman Kaila Moran Griffith. “Staying engaged in our community, especially when it comes to education, is as important to our employees as it is for our customers.”

Now in its 98th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than 191,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. Mississippi Power was honored with a Community Partner Impact Award from the Center for Energy Workforce Development for its innovative and ongoing efforts to build a diverse workforce. The Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve recently recognized Mississippi Power for its commitment to its military workforce. Mississippi Power has nearly 160MW of solar capacity at four locations across the company’s service territory, including Southern Company’s first project to combine the latest, cutting-edge solar technology with battery storage. Visit our websites at mississippipower.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.