Mississippi Power celebrates a decade of partnership with Wild at Heart Rescue Published 11:48 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

by Mississippi Power

Mississippi Power is celebrating a decade of partnership with Wild at Heart to rehabilitate injured birds throughout the service territory, supporting the company’s Avian Protection Plan.

“Wild at Heart has been a great partner to our company,” said Environmental Specialist Patrick Chubb. “They have provided excellent care and rehabilitation to the birds in our state.”

Through this partnership, more Mississippi raptors have had the chance to remain in state to receive the care they need. Wild at Heart is home to the only federally licensed raptor flight aviary in Mississippi, which is needed to rehabilitate large birds like bald eagles, osprey and owls.

Prior to Wild at Heart, if a bird needed to be rehabilitated in a flight cage, it would be taken to either Auburn University or Louisiana State University. Once the bird had crossed state lines, it could not be returned to Mississippi for release back into the wild.

“It is exciting every time we get to release a bird back to their home. I am thankful through this partnership that we have the ability to watch birds like a bald eagle or great horned owl get healthy and be released back to their home in our state,” said Chubb.

Mississippi Power partners with Wild at Heart to comply with the company’s Avian Protection Plan which is required to maintain a federal permit. The plan outlines how Mississippi Power will care for injured birds including partnering with Wild at Heart to rehabilitate the injured birds.

Mississippi Power has invested in the organization throughout the ten-year relationship resulting in funding more than 90 percent of Wild at Heart’s raptor aviary. The aviary provides birds with a safe enclosure to gain strength and allow for the Wild at Heart team to assess when they are ready to be released.

“Our partnership with Mississippi Power is invaluable,” said Wild at Heart owner Missy Dubuisson. “Their support helps to feed and house rescued animals. Mississippi Power is our biggest supporter.”

Now in its 98th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for more than 191,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. Mississippi Power was honored with a Community Partner Impact Award from the Center for Energy Workforce Development for its innovative and ongoing efforts to build a diverse workforce. The Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve recently recognized Mississippi Power for its commitment to its military workforce. Mississippi Power has nearly 160MW of solar capacity at four locations across the company’s service territory, including Southern Company’s first project to combine the latest, cutting-edge solar technology with battery storage. Visit our websites at mississippipower.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.