Miles “Morgan” RoperNovember 28, 1936 -May 4, 2023

Graveside Memorial Services for Miles “Morgan ” Roper, age 86, of Picayune, MS who passed away

May 4th, 2023, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Palestine Cemetery.

After graduating from Picayune Memorial High School, Morgan served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1962 and Loyola University in New Orleans in 1964 with an MBA degree. Morgan’s father, Miles Roper, founded Roper Supply Co. in 1940 and sold road construction supplies. Morgan joined his father in the business in 1962 and changed the direction of the company. Due to new Federal programs for law enforcement, vehicle equipment and individual officer supplies were funded. Morgan added the manufacturing of traffic signs and related items. Morgan married Mary Evelyn Crawford in 1967 and she became an integral part of Roper Supply Co. They had one daughter, Wendy Roper. Wendy managed the branch location of Roper Supply in Gulfport, MS from 2008 until 2011. Wendy is married to Charles Galle and they live in Ocean Springs, MS. Morgan loved playing golf and was a member of Millbrook Golf Club; he served on the board of directors and was President multiple times. He loved teaching Wendy to play golf and watching her develop into a teaching professional. Morgan’s second passion was following Mississippi State Bulldog athletics and going to Starkville for a ball game. Morgan was a member of St Barnabas Anglican Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Miles A. Roper and Ruth Roper, and brother Robert William Roper. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Evelyn Roper of 56 years, daughter Wendy Galle,

son-in-law Charles “Chuck” Galle, a host of loyal customers, and Mississippi State Bull Dawgs.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Feel free to wear maroon and white to the services in honor of Morgan’s love for Mississippi State.