MedCentris Would Healing Institute Published 5:40 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes MedCentris Would Healing Institute . Business Description:

Located at 200 Golf Course Drive Carriere, MedCentris is a team of highly trained specialists who are experts in Comprehensive Wound Medicine. At MedCentris, their goal is to heal the wounds of their patients in the shortest time possible so they can get back to living. How do they do this? They have a patient-centered focus. And from the beginning, they have worked to deliver the best possible healthcare to their patients by employing the best clinicians.