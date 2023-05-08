May, 10 Nissan Teacher of the Week, Melanie Broom Published 9:46 am Monday, May 8, 2023

This week, Nissan Teacher of the Week goes to Pearl River Central Elementary school teacher, Melanie Broom

Broom is a kindergarten teacher. She’s been teaching for 17 years and 6 years at PRCES

What Barber likes most about teaching is teaching her students how to read. There is something very special about the process. “Students often start school unable to name letters and by Christmas, they can read, it’s very exciting for them and me as well,” stated Broom.

Barber wants her students to remember that she cared about them.

Like everyone else Broom had both positive and negative experiences with teachers when she was a student.

“I still remember how those teachers made me feel, I want to have a positive impact on each student who enters my room,” said Broom.

Seeming unique about Broom is she was born in Los Angeles, California and she likes to clog.