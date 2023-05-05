Kitties of the Week, Presented by PRC SPCA Published 11:35 am Friday, May 5, 2023

1 of 2

Adopt an animal at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two shy but caring cats, Phineas and Scarlet. Both cats are ready for adoption.

Phineas

$80, neutered

Male, black Domestic short hair.

2 year old

Phineas was surrendered to the shelter as a stray

Scarlet

$60

Female, tan Domestic short hair

5 years old

Scarlet was adopted as a kitten, and then passed around though the family. She is looking to settles with her new family.

Regular hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.

Event; One Night Stand

Come party like an animal at the SPCA’s third annual One Night Stand on Saturday May 13 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. There will be music, drinks, food, raffle tickets and face painting. For more information contact the SPCA at (601) 798-8000