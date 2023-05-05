Kitties of the Week, Presented by PRC SPCA
Published 11:35 am Friday, May 5, 2023
Adopt an animal at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two shy but caring cats, Phineas and Scarlet. Both cats are ready for adoption.
Phineas
$80, neutered
- Male, black Domestic short hair.
- 2 year old
Phineas was surrendered to the shelter as a stray
Scarlet
$60
- Female, tan Domestic short hair
- 5 years old
Scarlet was adopted as a kitten, and then passed around though the family. She is looking to settles with her new family.
Regular hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.
Event; One Night Stand
Come party like an animal at the SPCA’s third annual One Night Stand on Saturday May 13 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. There will be music, drinks, food, raffle tickets and face painting. For more information contact the SPCA at (601) 798-8000