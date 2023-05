James Staten Jr. Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 time 11am., at Baylous Funeral Home, for James Staten Jr., age 78 of Picayune, MS., who passed away May 22, 2023, at his home. James was a native of Picayune, MS.

Burial will be held in the New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral.