Investigation Underway After Mississippi Officer-Involved Shooting Injures Minor Published 4:17 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

Mississippi agents are investigating after a minor was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianola Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on BB King Road, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officer-involved shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday at the residence.

MBI reports that a minor occupant of the house received significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured in the incident. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.