Investigation Underway After Mississippi Officer-Involved Shooting Injures Minor

Published 4:17 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

By Special to the Item

Mississippi agents are investigating after a minor was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianola Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on BB King Road, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The officer-involved shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday at the residence.
MBI reports that a minor occupant of the house received significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured in the incident. MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

 

More News

Family members, lawmakers fought his release. Today the convicted killer of two walked free.

Gov. Tate Reeves kicks off campaign where it’s mattered most: the Gulf Coast

Judge denies trans student’s plea to be free to wear dress at graduation

76.3% of third graders pass state reading assessment on first attempt

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar