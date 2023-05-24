ICC’s Will Verdung named MACCC Baseball Player of the Year Published 10:55 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

by Itawamba Community College

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College sophomore Will Verdung of Corinth was named Baseball Player of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) on Tuesday.

Verdung led the Indians in seven offensive categories with a .389 batting average, .484 on base percentage, .706 slugging percentage, 70 hits, 65 RBI, 32 walks and 15 home runs in 49 games this season. His 15 home runs put him in a four-way tie for single season home runs since 2006 with Tyreque Reed (2017), Dustin Lunn(2009) and Josh Graham (2006).

He also had 58 runs scored, which was the second highest on the team, and hit 10 doubles, one triples and stole five bases.

The third baseman had .917 fielding percentage recording 42 putouts, 57 assists and four double plays.

Verdung had nine appearances on the mound and finished with a 4-1 record and two saves in 14 and two thirds’ innings of relief. He struck out 14, allowed 14 hits and had a 3.68 earned run average.

The University of Southern Mississippi signee finished his career at ICC with a .401 batting average and had 127 hits, 28 doubles and 107 RBI, which are all second in program history since 2007. Verdung finished with 25 career home runs that puts his tied for first with Reed.

Verdung helped the Indians to a 36-13 overall record, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament berth and to finish No. 13 in the final NJCAA Rankings.

