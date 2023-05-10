ICC softball sends three to Christian Brothers Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College sophomores Rayne Rippee of Sardis, Haylee Alberson of Hernando and Bailey Ware of Batesville have signed to continue their softball careers at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.

Rippee, who has played a big role at first base, finished the regular season with a .303 batting average with 28 RBI, 27 hits, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles and five home runs. In her two years at ICC, Rippee is a .327 career hitter with 65 hits, 44 RBI, 39 runs scored, 15 doubles, and eight home runs while playing in 81 games prior to the postseason.

Alberson has contributed at the plate and in the circle as she entered the postseason hitting .273 with 27 hits, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and two home runs. In the circle, she has a 2.43 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 16 appearances. In her career, Alberson is a .300 hitter with 77 hits, 61 RBI, 47 runs scored, 17 doubles, a pair of triples and 10 home runs. She has a career ERA of 2.48 with 51 strikeouts and five wins. Alberson has split time between third base and pitcher during her time at ICC.

Ware finished the regular season with a .280 batting average, 21 hits, 19 runs scored and 15 stolen bases while being a defensive anchor in left field. She is a .268 career hitter with 28 runs scored, 22 hits, a pair of doubles, six RBI and 19 stolen bases.

The trio helped the Indians to a 29-16 regular season record and are currently competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament in Ellisville.

They will join the Bucs, who compete in the Gulf South Conference.

For more information on ICC Softball and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com