ICC ‘s Coghetto signs with Bethel University Published 3:08 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College sophomore Martina Coghetto of Sul Piave, Italy has signed to continue her tennis career at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn.

Coghetto helped the Lady Indians to a 9-8 record, a No. 18 national ranking and to advance to the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Championship.

She won four singles matches playing at the No. 1 spot and won eight matches in No. 1 doubles action.

Bethel is a member of the Mid-South Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

